No charges will be filed against the security guard who struck Britney Spears.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tell KTLA 5 that the investigation into the alleged battery of the pop star has concluded and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.”

This all happened on Wednesday night at the Catch restaurant at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Spears said she attempted to congratulate the No. 1 NBA draft pick, Victor Wembanyama, when she spotted him in Sin City.

She said she tapped the San Antonio Spurs rookie on the shoulder to get his attention when security for the team suddenly backhanded her. The “Toxic” singer claimed her glasses fell off her face and she was nearly knocked down.

Spears called the incident “traumatic” and “super embarrassing.”

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them,” she stated. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”

Wembanyama claimed he didn’t even know it was the pop icon until he got back to his hotel room.

He claimed Spears grabbed him from behind, not the shoulder, but added that he was unaware that it was Spears trying to get his attention.

“I thought it was no big deal, and then the security of this person said it was Britney Spears,” the French basketball star said. “First I was like, ‘No, you’re joking,’ but it turns out it was Britney Spears. But I didn’t know because I never saw her face, I just kept walking straight.”