Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, took to Instagram to respond to her daughter’s bombshell claims about her former conservatorship.

“I have tried my best to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of hardships! I have never and will never turn my back on you,” the pop star’s mother wrote. “Your rejections to the countless times I have flown out and calls make me feel hopeless! I have tried everything. I love you so much, but this talk is for you and me only, eye to eye, in private.”

On Sunday, the “Stronger” singer posted a now deleted 22-minute video clip discussing her conservatorship. The clip was also tweeted from her account, but was also taken down. Last week, Spears deactivated her Instagram account and was only keeping fans up-to-date through Twitter.

In the clip, Spears explained the events that led up to her father being in control of her life.

“There was a SWAT team in my home, three helicopters. I remember my mom’s best friend, and my two girlfriends, we had a sleepover the night before. They held me down on a gurney,” she explained. “Literally the extent of my ‘madness’ was playing chase with paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I ever did about being famous. I don’t know what was so harmful about that. I remember my mom was sitting on the couch, and she said, ‘We heard people are coming here today to talk to you. We should probably go to a hotel or something. ’Four hours later, there were over 200 paparazzi outside my house video-taping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney.”

The singer explained how after being in the hospital for two weeks and being “completely traumatized” she appeared on the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” and then started working on her album “Circus.”

“I started working right away. All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym,” she revealed. “I never remember feeling so demoralized. They made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful.”

Spears then explained her resentment toward her mother.

“I’m honestly more angry at my mom because I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently hide in the house, and she wouldn’t speak up,” she explained. “I feel like she could’ve gotten me a lawyer in literally two seconds. Every time I made contact with a firm, my phone was tapped, and they would take my phone away from me.”

In November 2021, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge terminated Spears’ conservatorship that was in effect for 13 years.

Spears’ acknowledged her most recent single “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John, her first new piece of music in six years.

“I have an amazing song right now with one of the most brilliant men of our time, and I’m so grateful,” Spears said.

She then explained why she decided to release the voice memo.

“If you’re a weird introvert oddball like me, who feels alone a lot of the time, and you needed to hear a story like this today, so you don’t feel alone, know this: My life has been far from easy, and you’re not alone,” Spears explained.