It’s Britney Spears against the music.

The pop star is slamming rumors that she’s back in the studio working on a comeback album.

According to a lengthy post on Instagram, Spears says it’s never going to happen.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!” she wrote.

Her statement comes after Rolling Stone reported that Spears’ team was “preparing new music to get the singer to return to the studio” and had reached out to Charli XCX and Julia Michaels.

“Right now, management and A&R are trying to get her excited for the music,” a source told the outlet. “As of right now, she’s not actively in recording but they’re getting [songs] done to present to her.”

Spears’ fierce post continued with her talking about her talents as a songwriter.

Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me,” she continued. “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!”

This isn’t the first time Spears has talked about leaving the music business.

In her memoir, “The Woman in Me,” she explained that “pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment. It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”

That claim was made not long after Spears collaborated with Elton John on the song “Hold Me Closer.”

In July 2023, she joined forces with Will.i.am on the single “Mind Your Business.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer’s social media post didn’t end there. She then addressed rumors about her memoir.

“People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed!”

Spears’ memoir hit shelves in October of 2023 and sold over a million copies in its first week.

“I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support,” Spears said in a statement released Wednesday by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.