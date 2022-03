Actress Brittany Snow joined us live to talk about starring in the new movie, “X” along with Mia Goth and Jenna Ortega.

The film is set in 1979, when a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the cast find themselves fighting for their lives.

The movie hits theaters Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 18, 2022.