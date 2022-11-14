Brooke Elliott talked about her new holiday movie “A Country Christmas Harmony.” She shared that even though she has a theatre background, she still met with a vocal coach to prepare to sing in the movie. She also talked about her costar and love interest in the movie, who is played by Brandon Quinn. She shared that they have worked together before in “Sweet Magnolias,” which made it comfortable to film all the romantic scenes together.

“A Country Christmas Harmony” premieres at 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 on Lifetime.