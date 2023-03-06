Just weeks after Bruce Willis’ family went public with the actor’s dementia diagnosis, his family is pleading with paparazzi to leave him alone.

The “Die Hard” actor made a rare public appearance over the weekend in Santa Monica to meet with friends, which ended up making headlines.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, took to Instagram on Saturday morning to address this in an emotional video onto Instagram. The model pleaded with the paparazzi to give the ailing actor some space.

“In service of raising awareness around dementia, because that is my goal, if you are someone that is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and just to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said in the video while in her pajamas.

“I’m just seeing headlines,” she explained. “There’s a video of my husband out getting some coffee with some friends that did a stand-up job with protecting him.”

She then got emotional, which prompted her to take a second.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” she continued. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever, the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays, just don’t do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely.”

The post was captioned, “To other caregivers or dementia care specialists navigating this world…. Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely? Please share below.”

In February, Willis’ family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement read in part. “Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

Willis and Heming Willis have been married since 2009.

They have two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn.

Willis has three daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout LaRue with ex-wife actress Demi Moore.