Bruno Mars isn’t leaving the door open for Silk Sonic’s album “An Evening With Silk Sonic” to be considered for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Mars, along with Anderson .Paak, make up the R&B duo.

The “Locked Out of Heaven” crooner made the announcement in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” Mars explained. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

In response to this, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason issued a statement published in Variety.

“Silk Sonic has been such a fun highlight of our last couple of shows and they deservedly had an amazing night at the 64th Grammys earlier this year,” the statement read. “We appreciate their decision not to submit this year but look forward to celebrating an amazing year in music together.”

The group’s single “Leave the Door Open” was released in April 2021 and won four Grammys at this year’s awards show. The song is the lead single off the album being withdrawn, which dropped in November 2021.

“We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open,’” Mars continued to say. “Everything else was just icing on the cake,” he says. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony.”

Silk Sonic’s move comes a year after The Weeknd boycotted the awards after he was snubbed for his hit single “Blinding Lights” and his 2020 album “After Hours.”

Grammy nominations are expected to be announced on Nov. 15. The 65th annual Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 5, 2023.