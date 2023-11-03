Actor Bryan Cranston has been a motivating force amid the ongoing Hollywood actors’ strike.

The “Breaking Bad” star was effective on the podium at a massive rally in New York City over the summer.

Cranston revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin what prompted him to speak out.

“I am one of them,” he explained. “We are all together. You know, my humble beginnings were that we started out just trying to eke out a living as enterprising young actors, and we needed all the revenue streams possible. Those have disappeared by and large and so our union is really, really fighting hard at this moment, to preserve the middle-class actor, so that we can all make a living.”

Bryan Cranston is hosting the Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament.

He then provided an update on where negotiations stand now.

“It’s a critical moment in the history of our union,” he continued. “This current work stoppage is vital for us to be able to maintain that. And right now, our negotiating committee has supplied the AMPTP, with the last counteroffer, and we’re waiting to hear their response. It’s been a few days now. So hopefully, they’ll come back to the table soon.”

When Hollywood writers and studios reached a deal at the end of September, many felt the actors’ strike would end soon too. However, Cranston says it’s not quite the same.

“I think there was a lot of hope that we could use that template and be able to go right in and use that contract for ours. But there are significant differences that the actors have from the writers,” he said. “So we’ll just have to see there are some things that that are similar. I think cooler heads will prevail, we all want to see an end to this. So with that in mind, bringing us back to the table, at least you have an opportunity for resolution.”

While many actors are out of work, the Entertainment Community Fund is helping out those financially. The organization is hosting the star-studded Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament to raise awareness for and benefit the fund.

Cranston is hosting the event.

“Whether you’re an hourly worker or part-time worker, if you work in our industry, they want to help you and right now with this strike, I wanted to do something to reach out to say to all the other men and women that we work with, our colleagues and the crews, that that we feel you we’re so sorry, this is happening,” he said. “They help people who are in need right now. Whether it’s to pay their rent, groceries or utilities, health care coverage, and things like transportation.”

The “Malcolm in the Middle” actor said 100% of the proceeds raised from the tournament will go right back to the entertainment community.

Among the confirmed attendees are Jason Alexander, Adam Carolla, Tony Denison, Hunter Doohan, Andy Garcia, Jon Hamm, Amy Landecker, Peter MacKenzie, Camryn Manheim, Steve Mason, Kevin Nealon, Mekhi Phifer, Kevin Pollak, Krysten Ritter and Bradley Whitford, with more to be announced.

The Lights! Camera! Ante Up! Celebrity Poker Tournament takes place on Nov. 12 at the Candela La Brea. For tickets head here.