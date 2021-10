Mammoth Mountain has moved up its opening date for the winter sports season to later this month — just in time for Halloween — amid forecasts of the region's first major storm of the season, the resort announced Thursday.

The popular skiing and snowboarding destination was originally slated to open on Nov. 13, but the season will instead begin on Oct. 29. It will be just the 10th time in Mammoth's history that the mountain has opened in October for skiing and snowboarding.