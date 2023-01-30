Caitlin Bassett is a triple threat like we have never seen before.

She spent seven years in the U.S. Army, attended law school, and now she’s an actress.

During her years in law school, Bassett felt the urge to do something more creative with her life and was invited to audition at a theater school where her acting journey began.

Fast-forward to now, the actress landed her first gig on the NBC reboot of the sci-fi series, “Quantum Leap.”

She explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin what ran through her mind right after auditioning for the role, as her background was a perfect fit.

“I remember thinking two things very specifically,” explained the actress. “One was that I think I’m very right for this, and two was they are never going to hire me for this role.”

“Quantum Leap” airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

