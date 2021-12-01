Callie Twisselman talks Cirque Musica ‘Holiday Spectacular’ tour, performs ‘Cowboy’

Rising country star Callie Twisselman joined us live to discuss kicking off the holiday season with Cirque Musica’s “Holiday Spectacular” tour.
Callie also performed her single “Cowboy.”
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Nov. 11, 2021.
