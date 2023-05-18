As a strike looms between SAG-AFTRA and studios, actress Camilla Luddington is prepared for action.

“Let’s do it,” she told KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon on Thursday. “I feel like it needs to be done. They’ve got to compensate everybody. The (Artificial Intelligence) thing is very disturbing.”

Luddington has been protesting in solidarity with Hollywood union writers currently on strike.

In the meantime, as the Screen Actors Guild prepares for negotiations, Luddington is gearing up for the “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 19 finale.

She and costar Kim Raver have taken over the show’s Instagram page with a Camilla vs. Kim rival takeover, with a tongue-in-cheek social media battle between Dr. Jo Wilson and Dr. Teddy Atlman.

“We’ll be posting all of the behind-the-scenes stuff that we have, so we’re making it a celebration,” she explained.

The series was renewed for a 20th season, which allows it to retain its title as the longest-running medical drama on television.

The two-hour “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 19 finale airs May 18 on ABC. It’s available to stream the next day on Hulu. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 18, 2023.

Did the “Tomb Raider” star ever think this was possible?

“I joined in Season 9 and thought ‘It would be so nice if we could have a couple of years left,'” she revealed. “Here I am!”

When it comes to working with Shonda Rhimes, the Brit couldn’t help but gush. She touted Rhimes’ support, especially when it comes to those looking to expand their families.

“She’s the most supportive boss you could ever have,” she explained. “She’s just amazing, it’s incredible.”

Now that the season has wrapped, Luddington can go back to speaking in her British accent, until it’s time to channel Dr. Wilson again for Season 20.

“I just spent nine months shooting as Jo, and when I’m on set I keep my accent. So, when we stop shooting I feel like I’m fully American,” she said. “Then two months later, three months later, after hiatus, I’m like ‘Hello I’m back’ (she said in her British accent) and they’re like ‘no!'”

