Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell joined us to talk about “Mickey Saves Christmas.” They discussed getting engaged this year to the theme of their favorite movie “Up” and how they were introduced by none other than Bill Farmer that plays the voice of Goofy. They spoke about it being a dream come true to be asked to voice Mr & Mrs Clause.

“Mickey Saves Christmas” premieres this Sunday night at seven on ABC, the Disney channel, Disney junior and Disney XD. It will be also be available to stream the next day on Disney Plus and Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 25, 2022