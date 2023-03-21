Candiace Dillard Bassett went on an amazing trip to Thailand, but there was a catch- she had to go with several other women from Bravo’s different “Real Housewives” franchises.

“Crazy ladies, they are!” she exclaimed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News.

There is a tradeoff, though.

You get to see the world on the company dime, but you’ve got to spend that time with some, who she called, “looney ladies.”

While Dillard Bassett credits herself as being sane, she will “turn it up” if the circumstances call for it.

“Sometimes you have to do that,” she clarified. “Especially with this group, because they took us there!”

She called some of the women “resident bullies” and among them was her “Real Housewives of Potomac” castmate Gizelle Bryant. She also mentioned Porsha Williams of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The singer-songwriter said she had to step in to say “no, we’re not doing this. We’re on a yacht to enjoy ourselves.”

She did connect with some of the women on the trip like Leah McSweeney from “Real Housewives of New York” and “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. Dillard Bassett called the Utah residents her “snow bunnies.”

“I left with some great friendships, but you just have to go through some treacherous mountains to get to those friendships.”

The former Miss United States is also quite the singer.

In 2021, she dropped her debut album “Deep Space” and she’s set to sing the National Anthem at the Los Angeles Clippers game on March 23 at Crypto.com Arena.

“The anthem is a great warmup song. You start in a lower octave and toward the end, you end high,” she said. “So it’s a great way to warm up your voice and as a singer, you sing it a lot over the course of your vocal life.”

However, she does advise against making the song “too fancy.”

“People do not like when you add salt and pepper to the National Anthem. Just do the anthem and leave it there.”

Listen to Dillard Bassett’s album “Deep Space” wherever you get your music.

Watch the first three episodes of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3 when it premieres on March 23.

New episodes drop every Thursday.