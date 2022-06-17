Candice King stars in the new original true-crime movie “Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story” which premieres Saturday on Lifetime.

“Suitcase Killer” is based on the shocking true story of former New Jersey nurse, Melanie McGuire, who was convicted of murdering her Navy veteran husband, “Bill” McGuire in 2004. Candice plays the killer Melanie McGuire.

Media began referring to the case as the “suitcase murder” because Melanie did the unthinkable, dismembering her husband and disposing of his body in the Chesapeake Bay in three suitcases.

“Suitcase Killer” premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Saturday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17, 2022.