From the Emmy award-winning reality TV series “Deadliest Catch,” this father-daughter duo is making a splash in their return with their spinoff show “Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns.”

Captain Sig Hansen and Co-Captain Mandy Hansen are of Norwegian descent, so this spinoff is helping them get back to their roots.

In Norway, they turn their attention from King Crab and Snow Crab to different species: Troll Crab, which they described as “smaller and spinier,” but sweeter on KTLA Morning News Tuesday.

“Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns’ airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on Discovery and

you can also stream the show the same day on Discovery+.