Cardi B is putting her money moves to good use.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper surprised students and faculty at I.S. 232 in the Bronx on Tuesday and announced she’s donating $100,000 to her alma mater.

Cardi posted the videos of the announcement to Instagram.

“I was trying to do this last year, but couldn’t because of all the COVID rules at the time. This middle school, I.S. 232 in the Bronx, has a very special place in my heart! It turned me from an 11-year-old girl into a little teenage adult,” she wrote in the caption on her post. “Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly due to our circumstances and our environment.”

During her visit, she was accompanied by New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and K. Bain, founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development.

Twitter: Chancellor David C. Banks

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to I.S. 232 #InTheBronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Banks said on Twitter. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”

The New York native also gave a motivational speech to the students and even threw around the idea of the after school program having dance and music classes.

“I hope my donation can help create an amazing after school program that will help kids stay out of the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something they can take with them through life,” Cardi wrote in the caption of the post.

In her post, Cardi said she loves to be able to help kids anyway she can, and she’s working on something else that she’ll share very soon.