Cardi B is the latest artist to have a fan throw something while performing on stage, but it seems she requested it.

Over the weekend in Las Vegas, Cardi was performing her hit song “Bodak Yellow” at Drai’s Beach Club when a fan threw a drink at her.

The “I Like It” rapper chucked her microphone into the crowd almost instantly, as her security team rushed to the stage.

The fan appeared to have been escorted out of the venue by security shortly after.

However, It turns out, that fan was just doing what the Bronx native asked. Video from the performance shows Cardi asking the crowd to splash her with water.

“Splash her down,” the DJ can be heard from the booth to the crowd.

Moments later is when a fan tossed the drink at Cardi, which prompted her to throw her microphone.

The rapper later clarified that she wanted her body splashed and not her face.

The incident is just the latest in a series of issues artists have had at performances.

Harry Styles, Drake and more have become targets of objects thrown at them on stage.

Singer Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye when a fan threw a phone at her during a performance in New York.