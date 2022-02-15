Carlos Mencia shares his excitement about bringing back ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’

Carlos Mencia talked about watching the Rams win the Super Bowl and shared how special it was to watch it with his brother. He also talked about “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and said it is such a fun show to be a part of. He loves what it brings to the table and how diverse the characters are.

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” premieres on Disney+ on Feb. 23.

You can also see Carlos perform at the Ontario Improv this weekend. For more information and tickets, head to Improv.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 15, 2022.