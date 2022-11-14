Carlos Penevega and his son Ocean talked about the new book Carlos and his wife Alexa wrote. “Ocean’s World” was written about their son Ocean and was designed to be an educational book for kids. Carlos shared that they are planning to write more children’s books in the future.

Carlos also shared details about Big Time Rush getting back together and what it was like to go on tour again with the band. He said that he is looking forward to their upcoming Latin America Tour and shared details about their Madison Square Garden live-streamed concert.

“Ocean’s World: An Island Tale of Discovery and Adventure” is available wherever you get your books.

For tickets and more information for Big Time Rush’s Madison Square Garden Livestream show, visit BTR.Veeps.com.