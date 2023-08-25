Guitar legend Carlos Santana has issued an apology for recent controversial comments he made during one of his concerts.

On Thursday, a video surfaced of Santana going on a bit of a rant during a concert last month in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Many felt his words were offensive to those in the transgender community.



“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right,” he said on stage. “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Carlos Santana poses for a portrait on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

The clip was seen across several outlets including Consequence of Sound.

Following the backlash of these comments, the “Smooth” artist issued an apology on Facebook.

“I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended.”

The post to the social media platform is only available for a limited amount of people to view.

For the rest of his fans, he posted this message on Friday morning.

“The energy of consciousness generates its own kind. Hate begets hate. Love begets love,” the post read.