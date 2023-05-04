May the 4th is a special day for “Star Wars” fans.

Not only is it “Star Wars Day” due to the saying “May the fourth be with you,” but Princess Leia received a high honor on this day.

Carrie Fisher, famously known for the role, received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officially named May 4 “Carrie Fisher Day.”

Fans flocked to Hollywood Boulevard to watch the momentous occasion firsthand.

Mark Hamill speaks at a ceremony honoring the late actress Carrie Fisher, pictured at right, with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as May the Fourth in tribute to the “Star Wars” films. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia and Mark Hamill for his role as Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

C-3PO, a Storm Trooper and R2-D2 were in attendance along with Fisher’s “Star Wars” costar Mark Hamill and her daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

The “American Horror Story” actress wore a dress adorned with a photo of her mom as the space princess.

“Mama, you’ve made it,” Lourd said of the honor. “No one will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia.”

She revealed that when she was a kid she wasn’t a fan of the movies, but it wasn’t until she became a teenager and boys started talking about how “hot” her mom was that she decided to watch.

As years passed, Lourd said she became a huge fan.

Characters from the “Star Wars” films C-3PO, left, and R2-D2, appear at a ceremony honoring the late actress Carrie Fisher with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as May the Fourth in tribute to the “Star Wars” films. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“I buy any piece of Leia merch I ‘Leia’ my eyes on,” she joked.

“Today May the Fourth be Carrie Frances Fisher Day,” Hamill exclaimed to the crowd.

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the films, first met Fisher when she was just 19 and he was in his early 20s. While he was apprehensive about her young age, he quickly realized he had misjudged her.

“She was so charming, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years and brutally frank,” he revealed. “She played such a crucial role in my personal and professional life. Things would have been much drabber and less interesting if she wasn’t the friend that she was.”

While the occasion is a bit melancholy due to Fisher not being present, Hamill said the actress wouldn’t want attendees to be sad.

Billie Lourd wears a dress with an image of her late mother actress Carrie Fisher at a ceremony honoring Fisher with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as May the Fourth in tribute to the “Star Wars” films. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“She’d want us to be happy,” he explained.

Fisher died in 2016 at the age of 60 of cardiac arrest.

Her star is the 2,754th on the famous walk.

It’s located not far from where “Star Wars” first premiered in 1977.