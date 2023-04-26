The late movie legend Carrie Fisher will posthumously receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

Fisher’s ceremony will take place on Star Wars Day, which is May 4. The common phrase for the occasion is “May the Fourth be with You.”

The actress famously played Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and the sequel trilogy. She’ll receive the 2,754th star and will famously join her “Star Wars” costars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford.

“I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hamil celebrated the news by tweeting “Long overdue.”

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, is set to accept the honor.

The ceremony will take place May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at 6840 Hollywood Blvd. For those who aren’t able to attend in person, you can watch the online stream here.

Fisher made her film debut in 1975’s “Shampoo” before her massive success in the “Star Wars” franchise.

She died in 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack.