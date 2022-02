Carrot Top talked about going back to Vegas and getting to perform live again. He talked about writing new bits for his shows and discussed how he comes up with some of his ideas.

You can see Carrot Top performing at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, every Monday through Saturday. For more information and to buy tickets, visit CarrotTop.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 24, 2022.