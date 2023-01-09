“RuPaul’s Drag Race” just premiered its 15th season on MTV and it’s reportedly the largest cast in the show’s history.

There are 16 queens eyeing the top spot and the cash prize is now $200,000 as opposed to the former $150,000.

Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews returned as judges alongside television personality, Ts Madison.

This season has a slew of celebrity guest judges like Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, and Maren Morris.

Mathews explained how excited he was to sit next to Grande for the season premiere and how the “7 Rings” singer is a “super fan of the show.”

“It’s so cool when these big-time celebrities are such crazy fans of our little show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show” cohost explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “It blows us away.”

The show is now on MTV and Sam couldn’t help but ask if the pair would do a music video together.

“I think it’s on our schedule for next Thursday,” Kressley cheekily replied. “It’s going to be at a car wash on Santa Monica (Boulevard.) So, alert the media!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays on MTV at 8 p.m.