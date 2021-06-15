Carson Kressley on reuniting with his OG ‘Queer eye for the straight guy’ pose

Carson Kressley reunites with his “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” cast for “Reunion Road Trip: Queer eye for the straight guy” which premieres Thursday July 17 at 9pm on E!. This Segment aired on the KTLA Morning News on June 15, 2021.
