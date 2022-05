TLC star Carter Oosterhouse joined us to talk about Carter’s Kids. His nonprofit, founded in 2006, is partnering with Chuck E. Cheese to build a colorful, long-lasting new playground for the more than 500 children who attend Hamilton Elementary School in Pasadena.

The playground will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 12.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 6, 2022.