Disney’s hit animated movie “Encanto” will come to life at the Hollywood Bowl Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12, for a live-to-film immersive concert experience.

The concert will feature performances by the original “Encanto” cast with a special introduction by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Two of the movie’s stars spoke to KTLA’s Megan Telles about the upcoming concert experience.

Carolina Gaitán, who plays Tía Pepa, and Adassa, who plays Dolores, were both excited about the show.

“It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be amazing,” explained Gaitán. “The Hollywood Bowl is such an iconic place. You’re going to see the ‘Casita Madrigal’ and see all the butterflies. There will be more than 64 live musicians on stage. It’s going to be a huge show.”

When asked about the importance of highlighting Latino culture in film and television, Adassa said “Encanto” is a way for Latinos to see themselves on screen.

“You can sit with your family and say ‘Look! There is my grandma, there’s my mom, there’s me.’ I finally can see me reflected,” she said.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 5, 2022.