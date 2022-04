Miles Teller talked about his newest Series “The Offer” with Paramount and it being like “old Hollywood.” Teller states he “has always had a kinship” with Paramount.

Juno Temple, co-stars along Teller and stated she enjoyed being able to breathe life into her character on the series.

“The Offer” premieres Thursday, April 28th with three episodes and then a new episode will drop every Thursday through June 16th.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 25, 2022.