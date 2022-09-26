Hayley Hasselhoff is the daughter of, “Baywatch’s” David Hasselhoff and like her father, she is making big strides in this world.

Hasselhoff wears many hats in her life such as being a body-positive beauty model to being a mental health advocate and a podcast host.

Now the model is swapping out her many hats for cat ears as she has been asked to help host this year’s CatCon.

“Cats can be super affection and buttery, lovely cuddly little friends, and I think there are a lot of misconceptions about cats,” said the activist. “

The model is a big supporter of animal adoption and saving an animal’s life and in turn helping your own mental health status.

“The love that you get from a cat as much as you give them is just so beautiful,” she explained.

At the event, there will be chances to help cats and kittens find their forever homes, art shows, exhibits, and giveaways. If you are a cat person then this is the event for you.

“Catcon is the Comic-Con for cats,” said Hasselhoff.

When you purchase your tickets to the event, one dollar from every ticket sale will go to a cat in need.

On Oct. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can experience CatCon for yourself at the Pasadena Convention Center. For more information and tickets you can visit catconworldwide.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 26, 2022.