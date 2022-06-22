Actress Catherine Bell joined us to talk about starring in Lifetime’s “Jailbreak Lovers.”

“Jailbreak Lovers” is based on a true story. Catherine plays “Toby” a woman who always played by the rules. The film follows Toby, who has done everything right in her life. She married the only boy she ever dated, raised a family and went to church.

However when Toby loses her job, she starts a non-profit to help rescued dogs rehab at a local prison. While there, she crossed up with her younger lover John (Tom Stevens) who is a convicted murderer. Together, they come up with a plan to break John out of prison.

“Jailbreak Lovers” premieres July 2 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 22, 2022.