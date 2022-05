Three-Star-Michelin Chef Dominique Crenn joined us live to tell us about Chefs for Unity, the movement she’s leading to unify the world through food and raising money for Ukrainian relief.

For more information on Chefs for Unity, visit their website.

Chef Creen will also tell us about a virtual event that she’s co-hosting at noon on Wednesday. You can livestream the event and learn more on Facebook or YouTube.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.