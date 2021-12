Chad Michael Murray stopped by to talk about his new Christmas movie “Angel Falls Christmas.” He also talked about working with IMDb TV and iHeart Radio to donate toys to Heart of Los Angeles.

For more information on Heart of Los Angeles, visit HeartOfLA.org.

“Angel Falls Christmas” is available to stream now on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 15, 2021.