Chandler Kinney joined us to talk about season one of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” and the role she plays. She also discussed the Disney franchise “Zombies” and how she loves kids coming up to her and telling her how much they love it.

Season one of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is streaming now on HBO Max.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 30, 2022