Prosecutors in the case of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the film “Rust” are reportedly set to drop all charges against Alec Baldwin.

The paperwork is expected to be filed soon by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin without prejudice, Deadline reports.

According to the publication, this could mean the case will be further investigated.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the October 2021 deadly shooting of Halyna Hutchins at a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The move comes weeks before a scheduled preliminary hearing on May 3.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said lawyer Luke Nikas in a statement to Variety.

Baldwin’s codefendant, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed who was the former armorer in the film, was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. It’s not known if those charges remain against her or if they were dropped as well.

Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed pleaded not guilty earlier this year.

In February, the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office dropped the gun enhancement charge against them.

So far the District Attorney’s Office has not issued a statement on the dropping of the involuntary manslaughter charges against the actor.