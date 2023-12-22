The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman accused of attacking actor Charlie Sheen at his Malibu home on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Malibu/Lost Hills Station responded to a battery call at around 1:00 p.m. on Cavalleri Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to KTLA 5.

Investigators contacted the parties involved and identified Sheen as the victim of the assault.

The Sheriff’s Department also identified the suspect as a woman named Electra Schrock.

According to TMZ, the suspect forced her way into Sheen’s home. When Sheen opened the door, she attacked him by attempting to strangle him and ripped his shirt.

Roastee Charlie Sheen arrives at Comedy Central’s Roast of Charlie Sheen held at Sony Studios on Sept. 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Schrock then retreated to her own home.

Sources told the outlet that paramedics arrived at the scene but the “Two and a Half Men” star was not taken to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and residential burglary, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheen apparently told deputies he does not know what prompted the attack but believes she squirted an unknown sticky liquid on his car before this incident, TMZ reported.

Schrock is set to appear in court on Friday.