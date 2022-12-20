“The Good Fight” star Charmaine Bingwa is in the most talked about movies of the year.

She stars opposite Will Smith in the film “Emancipation,” which is award-winning director Antoine Fuqua’s latest project.

Bingwa revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin the emotional toll of taking on the role with its heavy subject matter.

“We actually filmed on a plantation. You were actually filled with the energy of the story and the energy of the people as well,” she explained. “It was a tough one but worth it.”

She touted working with Fuqua and said this film is “some of his best work.” The Australian actress also shared some of the director’s notes for the actors on the set.

“He would say ‘remember that underneath your feet is 400 years of pain, blood, sweat, and soil,'” she said. “It just really reminded us that we are doing a job of honoring people here.”

“Emancipation” is Smith’s first film since the infamous Oscars slap. The actor reportedly revealed that he was having “sleepless nights” over how his actions could affect this film.

Bingwa touched on how his concern just shows his true character.

“I understand because this message is so powerful but what’s been so heartening to me is I’ve had the chance to have many screenings with audiences and when people see this movie, they are touched,” she explained. “They are transported. I have absolute faith that this story will be the only thing in people’s hearts and minds once they see it. “

“Emancipation” is playing in select theaters now and is also streaming on Apple TV+.