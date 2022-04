Actress and comedian Charo joined us live to tell us that she will be appearing at “The Hollywood Show” this weekend.

The 71-year-old will be meeting fans and signing autographs for a good cause from noon to 6 p.m. this Saturday. She is donating all funds raised to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2022.