“Winning Time: The Rise of the Laker Dynasty” is a fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties, a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

The show premieres Sunday March 6 on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.

