It’s a big week for actor Cheech Marin.

Not only does he have a new movie with a star-studded cast, but his museum received a big honor. The Cheech Center for Chicano Art and Culture of the Riverside Art Museum received the Riverside Hero Award.

“It’s good to be acknowledged for the participation and the Riverside community’s participation in this whole event,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Dayna Devon.

Attendance has been through the roof since it opened in June.

“It’s a way for Chicano art to be seen in one place at one time so everybody can come and see it,” he explained about the exhibit’s success.

From one art to another, Marin’s new movie “Shotgun Wedding” has him alongside Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Lenny Kravitz and Jennifer Coolidge.

The film was shot on a beach in the Dominican Republic, where the “Nash Bridges” actor called it more of a party than work.

“We all lived together in a 60,000-square-foot mansion and we had all our meals together. We had a staff that hated us in this endeavor,” he said. “As well as being in a swimming pool for 21 straight days.”

The actor plays Lopez’s father in the film and it turns out the actress hand-picked him for the role.

“My agent said ‘J.Lo wants you to be her daddy!’ I said ‘oh, I don’t know,'” he joked. “Then I realized she meant her father.”

The movie is about a destination wedding gone awry.

“I describe it as a RomCombat,” he laughed. “We get captured by terrorists and forced into a swimming pool until I pay the ransom because I’m very rich in this particular movie.”

For more information on Marin’s museum, head here.

His movie, “Shotgun Wedding” is streaming now on Prime Video.