David Chang talked about his new docuseries, “The Next Thing You Eat.” He said that he believes science will allow us to do more in the future of food. He predicted that technology like robotics and artificial intelligence will play a larger role in the food industry and will make things more automated, even at home.

You can stream “The Next Thing You Eat” on Oct. 21 Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 13, 2021.