Entertainment host, Sam Rubin has made his rounds, checking out all the restaurants aboard the Scenic Eclipse. He caught up with chef de partie, Strawberry Besin, to talk about the different cuisines on board.

Besin spoke about the Indian market that is actually on the deck of the luxurious yacht which Sam had already previously visited.

According to the chef, it’s a new concept that is being presented, pairing luxurious foods with a little bit of street quality.

The dining experience is really like no other, featuring a fusion of Indian, Asian, and Middle Eastern food making it three cycles with an eight-course meal for each and private dining with a chef, for a party of eight.

And of course, there is always room for dessert and Besin is the one who created those decadent blueberry gelato rolls that Sam can’t stop thinking about.

KTLA is doing a special giveaway with the cruise line, so if you want to be like Sam Rubin, you can enter to win at ktla.com/contests. For more information about the Scenic Eclipse cruise, you can head to scenicusa.com/ocean-cruises

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 23, 2022.