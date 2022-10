Chef Mike Silverstein joined us to discuss his new book “New Keto: Dinner in 30”. He also spoke about his time on MasterChef and what Gordon Ramsey is like in real life.

Chef Mike’s book “New Keto: Dinner in 30” … will be available on October 25th everywhere you can buy books.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on October 14, 2022