The comedic duo we’ve grown to love over the past year has decided to part ways.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy have announced they’ve broken up. The couple took to their respective social media accounts to inform their fans.

Handler posted a joyous video of herself and Koy to Instagram which celebrated the couple making it to a year, but the caption read a different tale.

“In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she wrote. “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each one of us.”

“This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever. To be loved and adored by Jo Koy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life,” she continued to say in her post. “He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.”

Handler went on to explain how their relationship helped recharge her passion for her career.

“Jo- you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground,” the caption read. “This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”

It’s apparent that love is not lost between the two.

Koy took to Instagram to post a message as well.

“Just want everyone to know that Chelsea and I will always remain great friends and will always have love for one another,” he penned. “I’m her biggest fan and I can’t wait for you all to see what she has in store for the future. Keep killing it Chelsea!”

Koy then ended the note saying “mahal kita,” which translates to “I love you” in Tagalog.

In August 2021, rumors sparked that Handler and Koy were a couple when they were spotted getting cozy at a Dodgers game.

A month later, Handler posted a cryptic message to Instagram where she mentioned a mystery man.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love,” she wrote. “And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is. There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

Hander, 47, and Koy, 51, have been friends for years. Koy had appeared on Handler’s show “Chelsea Lately” a few times. The show ran from 2007 to 2014.

Koy’s upcoming film “Easter Sunday” hits theaters Aug. 5.