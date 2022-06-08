Chelsey Crisp touched on her whiskey fun filled birthday she shared with friends and family. She also shared her experience with talent agents and how she started out as a waitress before her acting career.

Crisp talked about her new show “Ten Percent,” which is based off the UK version, “Call My Agent” and the differences they share.

Although she had never seen the UK version at the time, she did end up doing her homework when she was onboarded on to “Ten Percent” and ended up falling in love with the French version.

Her role on the show is that of an American talent agent who comes over to the UK to shake things up.

You can now stream “Ten Percent” on Sundance Now, AMC+ and BBC America. For those over in the UK, you can also find it on Amazon Prime.

