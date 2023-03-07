No need to turn back time to get new music from Cher.

The singer revealed she’s working on two new albums.

She told E! News that she’s collaborating with her music producer boyfriend, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” she told the outlet during the taping of “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.” “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything.”

The Academy Award winner isn’t just stopping at new songs, she’s also planning to hit the road and go on tour later this year. She revealed she’s trying to get herself “into shape.”

The 76-year-old icon and the 36-year-old producer sparked romance rumors in November 2022. She made it social media official by tweeting a photo of Edwards with the caption “Alexander” with a heart emoji.