This legendary artist has a bone to pick with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Cher slammed the museum after she had been snubbed multiple times.

On the program, Clarkson pointed out that Cher has No. 1 songs spanning seven decades.

As the crowd cheered in support, the “Turn Back Time” singer then quipped “And I’m not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!”

Cher’s appearance on the daytime talk show came weeks after her holiday song “DJ Play a Christmas Song” earned her a new No. 1 song on the Billboard song chart. She’s had a No. 1 hit on the song chart for every decade since the 1960s.

The song is the lead single off her very first holiday album.

When Clarkson was taken aback, Cher said she “wouldn’t be in it now” even if they paid her “a million dollars.”

“I’m not kidding you,” she said.

“I was about to say sh—ing you! You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars. I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Her comments come after the 2023 Hall of Fame class was inducted last month.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, and Willie Nelson were among the many inductees.