Don’t make plans this holiday season because Cher wants you to spend it with her.

The 77-year-old icon shared the news to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

“Are you spending Christmas with me? #cherchristmas” she posted to the social media site as she asked her almost four million followers.

The answer- a resounding yes with many overjoyed at the news.

“Wake me up when September ends,” posted one person.

“Sorry Mariah, I’m with Cher this Christmas,” another fan said.

Mariah Carey, of course, has been said to be the Queen of Christmas due to her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Cher’s new album, which she has been cryptically teasing on her Twitter account, is said to include rare duets.

For those expecting the music legend to sing the holiday classics, think again.

“It’s not your mother’s Christmas album. It’s a Cher Christmas album, whatever that brings along with the name,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s definitely my idea of a Christmas album. I had to do what I felt. There’s no ‘Silent Night.'”

So far no release date has been announced.