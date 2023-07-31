Celebrities are honoring the life and career of Paul Reubens, the actor who famously played the lovable Pee-wee Herman.

Filmmaker Tim Burton, who made his feature film directorial debut with “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure,” honored Reubens in a post on Instagram. Burton shared a throwback photo of the pair with Reubens dressed as the famous character.

FILE – In this Oct. 29, 2010 file photo, Paul Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of “The Pee-wee Herman Show” on Broadway in New York. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

“Shocked and saddened,” Burton wrote. “I’ll never forget how Paul helped me at the beginning of my career. It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him.”

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter, to praise the comedian.

“Paul Reubens was like no one else — a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time,” he penned. “He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him.”

Fellow comedian Conan O’Brien said “No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens. Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts.”

FILE – Actor Paul Reubens participates in AOL’s BUILD Speaker Series to discuss his new film, “Pee-wee’s Big Holiday”, at AOL Studios on Friday, March 25, 2016, in New York. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Cher posted a line from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” to honor Reubens. “Goodnight sweet prince,” she wrote. “May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

“’I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you.’- Paul Reubens. We loved you right back, Paul… & can’t thank you enough for the lifetime of laughter! #RIP,” Mark Hamill posted on social media.

Reubens created Pee-wee Herman while performing with The Groundlings. The improv and sketch comedy group issued the following statement about his passing:

“We were deeply saddened to hear of Paul Reubens passing today. As an iconic member of The Groundlings in the 1970-80s, Paul created his infamous character of Peewee Herman here, which became a cultural phenomenon that spanned decades,” the statement said. “Paul’s contributions to comedy and entertainment have left a lasting impact on the world, and he will be greatly missed by all in the Groundlings community. We love you, Paul.”

Reubens passed away on Sunday after a private six-year battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.