Cher’s suing Mary Bono over Sonny and Cher royalties

Call it a Cher fight.
Cher is suing Sonny Bono’s widow over royalties to songs the pop icon made famous with her ex-husband as the musical duo Sonny and Cher.
Cher filed a $1-million federal lawsuit Wednesday against former Rep. Mary Bono, a trustee of the Bono Collection Trust and other individuals, accusing them of breach of contract.
The 75-year-old entertainer claimed that Bono’s fourth wife has tried to terminate provisions that entitle Cher to 50% ownership of the duo’s musical composition royalties, record royalties and other assets from their marriage.
