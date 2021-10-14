Cher’s suing Mary Bono over Sonny and Cher royalties

Cher arrives for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, (VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Call it a Cher fight.

Cher is suing Sonny Bono’s widow over royalties to songs the pop icon made famous with her ex-husband as the musical duo Sonny and Cher.

Cher filed a $1-million federal lawsuit Wednesday against former Rep. Mary Bono, a trustee of the Bono Collection Trust and other individuals, accusing them of breach of contract.

The 75-year-old entertainer claimed that Bono’s fourth wife has tried to terminate provisions that entitle Cher to 50% ownership of the duo’s musical composition royalties, record royalties and other assets from their marriage.

